HNP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huaneng Power International Inc (Symbol: HNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.21, changing hands as high as $20.28 per share. Huaneng Power International Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNP's low point in its 52 week range is $13.05 per share, with $28.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.07.

