HNNMY Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Gains & Sales Gap

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HNNMY used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto press a familiar point with investors: profitability is improving, but the sales recovery remains incomplete. Management framed the quarter as one of stronger discipline, better inventory productivity and sharper execution, even as demand and availability issues held back the top line.

The setup matters because H&M kept its broader financial outlook intact while acknowledging that supply gaps, weak Western European demand and logistic disruption limited sales in the quarter and into June.

HNNMY Pushes Margin Before Volume

Chief executive Daniel Ervér said that the first half reflected the retailer’s long-term work to lift profitability, with the second-quarter operating margin reaching 12%, excluding one-time costs. The gross margin rose 120 basis points to 56.6%, while inventory fell to 15.8% of rolling 12-month sales from 16.6% a year earlier. The margin progress contrasted with softer-than-planned sales.

H&M reported revenues of $5.90 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 billion by 1.1%. The company reported earnings per share of $0.05, which missed the consensus estimate of $0.06 by 16.7%.

Management made clear that sales, not profitability, were the main disappointment. Ervér said that tighter inventory management improved stock efficiency, but in some categories, price points and markets also left the company short of demand.

H&M Flags Western Europe & Supply Issues

H&M said that sales in local currency were roughly flat year over year despite about 3% fewer stores, and June was expected to be on par with last year. The company tied that muted outcome to several overlapping pressures rather than a single breakdown.

Western Europe stood out as the weakest region. Ervér pointed to deteriorating consumer confidence across key markets, while management also said that logistics network consolidation disrupted availability during May and June.

The portfolio brands business was another drag. Management said that the lingering effect of Monki store closures and a sharper focus on full-price selling hurt that unit’s top line, though it returned to growth in June.

HNNMY Reshapes the Operating Model

A central message on the call was that HNNMY is changing how decisions are made. Management removed the regional layer in sales markets and eliminated the separate online sales organization to push authority closer to local customers.

Chief financial officer Adam Karlsson said that those moves drove SEK 679 million in one-time restructuring costs in the quarter. Excluding those costs, selling and administrative expenses fell 2% in local currencies, reinforcing management’s view that the model can become both flatter and more efficient.

Ervér’s emphasis was less about immediate cost-cutting than about relevance and speed. He argued that closer local control should help H&M respond faster to different weather patterns, calendars and customer preferences across its 81 markets.

H&M Bets on Tech & Store Upgrades

Management also laid out the next leg of investment. In the second half, H&M will begin upgrading its digital infrastructure to improve decision-making, demand matching and assortment planning.

Karlsson warned that those tech initiatives will add pressure to operating expenses in the back half, even as the full-year guidance still calls for SG&A growth in the low single digits in local currencies. He also said that part of the tech spend will flow through operating expenses rather than capital expenditure.

Physical stores remain the other major focus. Management said that 15-20% of the estate has already been touched by faster improvement programs, and by the year-end, that figure should reach a quarter of the fleet.

HNNMY Q&A Centers on Execution Risks

Analyst questions centered on whether HNNMY had pushed inventory too low, how durable the gross margin range is and when restructuring benefits will show up. Management acknowledged that the business is now placing greater pressure on allocation systems and planning precision.

Executives sounded measured on margins. Karlsson said that H&M is now operating within its normalized 54-55% gross margin range, but he also flagged freight, tariffs and raw-material swings as variables, with cotton and other inputs under close watch.

On cost savings, management pointed analysts to prior restructuring experience as a guide and said that benefits from the latest organizational changes should begin to emerge gradually from now into early next year.

H&M Leaves Investors With Balanced Tone

The company’s tone coming out of the call was constructive but not celebratory. Management repeatedly stressed that stronger profitability and leaner inventory are giving H&M a firmer base, yet it was equally clear that sales execution still needs to improve.

Ervér’s closing message focused on product relevance, customer experience and brand strength, supported by a faster supply chain, a flatter organization and better systems. The direction was consistent: defend the gains in efficiency while trying to convert them into more reliable top-line growth.

HNNMY’s Zacks Signals Remain Cautious

HNNMY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), alongside Value, Growth and Momentum Scores of B and a VGM Score of A. In Zacks terms, the Style Scores point to solid characteristics across several investing styles, with stronger grades generally associated with better expected near-term performance.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Still, the Zacks framework places greater weight on earnings estimate revisions than on Style Scores alone, and stocks with a “Sell” tag are not favored even when their style grades are strong. That ranking can change after fresh estimate revisions following reported results, so the current signal remains a cautious one.

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