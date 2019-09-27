HNI Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.76, changing hands as high as $35.88 per share. HNI Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.90 per share, with $44.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.87.

