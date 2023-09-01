HNI (FRA:HO9) Price Target Increased by 21.74% to 38.84

The average one-year price target for HNI (FRA:HO9) has been revised to 38.84 / share. This is an increase of 21.74% from the prior estimate of 31.91 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.15 to a high of 43.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.74% from the latest reported closing price of 28.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in HNI. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HO9 is 0.08%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.18% to 40,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,030K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,272K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HO9 by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,231K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HO9 by 1.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,377K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HO9 by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,292K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HO9 by 1,004.77% over the last quarter.

