HNI Earnings Results: $HNI Reports Quarterly Earnings

HNI ($HNI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, beating estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $642,500,000, missing estimates of $663,598,785 by $-21,098,785.

HNI Insider Trading Activity

HNI insiders have traded $HNI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY D LORENGER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,897 shares for an estimated $1,377,989 .

. VINCENT P BERGER (EVP, HNI Corp) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,654 shares for an estimated $1,302,282 .

. MIGUEL M CALADO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,299 shares for an estimated $280,621 .

. BRIAN SCOTT SMITH (President, Hearth & Home Tech) sold 2,284 shares for an estimated $123,336

LARRY B PORCELLATO sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $113,910

HNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of HNI stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,374,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,252,755

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 349,987 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,628,845

BLACKROCK, INC. added 210,449 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,600,316

MORGAN STANLEY removed 197,282 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,937,094

CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 176,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,895,342

NORGES BANK removed 167,867 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,455,460

INVESCO LTD. added 157,579 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,937,254

HNI Government Contracts

We have seen $2,629,907 of award payments to $HNI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

