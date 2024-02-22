HNI Corporation Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - HNI Corporation (HNI) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to company increased to $22.7 million from $16.3 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.48 compared to $0.39. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.98, up from $0.63. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales were $679.8 million compared to $568.9 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $684.85 million in revenue. On an organic basis, sales decreased 6.4 percent.

