HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

HNI Corporation (HNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.99, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNI was $41.99, representing a -10.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.93 and a 30.32% increase over the 52 week low of $32.22.

HNI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). HNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hni Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.