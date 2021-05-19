HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

HNI Corporation (HNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.92, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNI was $44.92, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.54 and a 95.05% increase over the 52 week low of $23.03.

HNI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). HNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

