HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

HNI Corporation (HNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.3, the dividend yield is 3.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNI was $32.3, representing a -24.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.90 and a 94.52% increase over the 52 week low of $16.61.

HNI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). HNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9.

