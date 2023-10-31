News & Insights

Markets
HNI

HNI Corp. Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 18.8%

October 31, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HNI Corp. (HNI) reported third quarter net income of $37.8 million compared to $63.1 million, prior year. GAAP earnings per share declined to $0.80 from $1.51 primarily due to a non-recurring $51 million pre-tax gain on sale that was included in the prior year results. When excluding the gain and other items in both the current and prior year periods, non-GAAP net income per share was $0.93, compared to $0.71. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the third quarter were $711.6 million, up 18.8% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $712.89 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.