HNI Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HNI Corp (HNI) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $41.2 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $47.5 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HNI Corp reported adjusted earnings of $51.5 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $683.8 million from $672.2 million last year.

HNI Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.2 Mln. vs. $47.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $683.8 Mln vs. $672.2 Mln last year.

