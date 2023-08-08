HNI Corp (HNI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.27, changing hands as low as $27.92 per share. HNI Corp shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HNI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.605 per share, with $36.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.57.
