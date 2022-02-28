HNI Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HNI

In trading on Monday, shares of HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.80, changing hands as low as $39.69 per share. HNI Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.843 per share, with $46.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.29.

