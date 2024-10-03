News & Insights

HNI Appoints Vincent Paul Berger To Succeed Marshall Bridges As Senior Vice President And CFO

October 03, 2024 — 09:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HNI Corp. (HNI) announced Thursday that Marshall Bridges has decided to retire as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 28, 2024.

On October 1, 2024, the Board of Directors appointed Vincent Paul (VP) Berger II as Executive Vice President (EVP) and CFO, effective December 29, 2024.

Berger, age 52, is a 27-year HNI member, serving as EVP and President of Hearth and Home Technologies since 2016. Berger is a certified public accountant and an experienced business executive with more than 30 years of experience in various finance, operational, and leadership roles.

Following his retirement from full-time employment, Bridges will continue in a part-time role assisting HNI with strategic projects focused in the area of artificial intelligence.

