Markets
HNI

HNI To Acquire Steelcase In Cash And Stock Deal Valued At Approx. $2.2 Bln

August 04, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HNI Corporation (HNI) and Steelcase (SCS) have entered into a definitive agreement under which HNI will acquire Steelcase in a cash and stock transaction, with a total consideration of approximately $2.2 billion to Steelcase shareholders. Steelcase shareholders will receive $7.20 in cash and 0.2192 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Steelcase they own. The implied per share purchase price is $18.30.

Upon closing, HNI shareholders will own approximately 64% and Steelcase shareholders will own approximately 36% of the combined company. Following the close of the transaction, the combined company will continue to be led by Jeffrey Lorenger, HNI's CEO. The company projects the combination will be highly accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share beginning in 2027.

Shares of HNI are down 25% in pre-market trade on Monday. Shares of Steelcase are up 40% in pre-market trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HNI
SCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.