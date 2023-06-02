HNDL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the HNDL ETF (Symbol: HNDL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.16, changing hands as high as $20.19 per share. HNDL shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNDL's low point in its 52 week range is $18.26 per share, with $22.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.17.

