HNDAF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Honda Motor CO Ltd (Symbol: HNDAF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.40, changing hands as low as $24.39 per share. Honda Motor CO Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNDAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HNDAF's low point in its 52 week range is $21.5635 per share, with $32.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.39.
