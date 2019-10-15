HNDAF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Honda Motor CO Ltd (Symbol: HNDAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.46, changing hands as high as $26.79 per share. Honda Motor CO Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNDAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNDAF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.46 per share, with $30.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.79.

