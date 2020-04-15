Commodities

HNA says bondholders agreed to one-year extension of repayment for 7-year maturing bond

Zhang Yan
Andrew Galbraith
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China's HNA group said Wednesday its bondholders had agreed to defer payments of principal and interest for a 7-year bond due April 15 for one year.

