HNA makes late interest payment on private bonds

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (IFR) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has made an interest payment of Rmb1.5bn (US$212.3m) on 6.2% three-year private bonds, according to people familiar with the matter.

The payment due on July 29 was made more than one month late, during which time investors had a hard time negotiating with the issuer on its repayment plans, said an investor. The bonds were issued in 2016.

The company has yet to make principal repayment.

The issuer has provided options for investors either to wait for debt extensions or buy new Rmb4bn 6% five-year private bonds issued in July.

Guodu Securities was the sole underwriter and lead bookrunner for the Rmb4bn issue.

Shanghai Brilliance assigned a AAA rating to both the bonds and the issuer.

Huafu Securities was the lead underwriter and lead bookrunner on the deal.

In March, the company was a few days late to repay Rmb3.5bn 7% three-year private bonds.

