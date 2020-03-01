HNA Group-controlled companies' shares rise after govt help sought

Adds price changes for other HNA group firms

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Shares in HNA Group-controlled companies rose on Monday after the Chinese conglomerate said it had asked the government to help it resolve liquidity risks caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Hainan Airlines 600221.SS, the flagship of HNA Group HNAIRC.UL, rose by almost 3% by 0210 GMT, while HNA Technology Investments Holdings 2086.HK surged more than 70%.

Other units such as HNA Investment Group 000616.SZ and HNA Technology 600751.SS also saw their prices climb.

HNA Group, which was once one of China's most aggressive dealmaking firms, said on Saturday it had asked the government of China's province of Hainan to lead a work group as it was not able to deal with the liquidity risks itself.

HNA directly owns or holds stakes in a number of local Chinese carriers, and is among many companies pressured by the coronavirus outbreak that has forced widespread flight cancellations.

