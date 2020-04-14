HNA apologises to debtors for short notice on $163 mln bond plan

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group aplogised for the short notice it gave to debtors of a plan to negotiate a one-year debt moratorium for $163 million of its bonds.

HNA, which appealed for government help with its liquidity crisis two months ago, convened a conference call on Tuesday with all bondholders of its "13 HNA Bonds", which are scheduled to mature on April 15.

Local media reported many bondholders were given only 30 minutes notice of the evening meeting, leaving many unhappy with the company. The result of the meeting was not known.

In a letter of apology published on its WeChat account late on Tuesday, the company said it had been negotiating with major investors on a one-year extension of the "13 HNA Bonds" as of April 14 and thus convened a conference call with all bondholders to vote for the plan on that day.

"Since the number of investors is huge, there were deficiencies in our work to notify the meeting and preparations," HNA said in its letter. "We are deeply sorry for all investors for that," it said.

HNA in February asked the provincial Hainan government to lead a work group aimed at resolving its increasing liquidity risks after a slowdown in business caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which directly owns or holds stakes in a number of local Chinese carriers, including Hainan Airlines 600221.SS, said it was not able to thoroughly deal with liquidity risks itself.

HNA issued the "13 HNA Bonds" on April 15, 2013 to raise 1.15 billion yuan ($163 million) with a term of seven years, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

($1 = 7.0454 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo in Beijing; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.