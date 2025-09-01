HMY's FY25 Earnings and Sales Rise Y/Y, Production Decreases

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share in fiscal 2025 (ended June 30, 2025), up 30% from adjusted earnings of 99 cents recorded a year ago.

In fiscal 2025, revenues rose 24% year over year to $4,071 million. Average gold prices received for the fiscal year increased 31% year over year to $2,620 per ounce (oz).

Harmony Gold’s Production Dips and Costs Rise

Gold production was 1,479,671 oz for fiscal 2025, down 5% year over year.

Cash operating costs per oz increased 19% year over year to $1,499. All-in-sustaining costs rose 20% year over year to $1,806 per oz.

HMY’s Financial Overview

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents rallied around 186% year over year to $738 million.

Total adjusted free cash flow surged 58% year over year to $614 million in fiscal 2025.

Long-term debt was $107 million at the end of fiscal 2025, up around 9% year over year.

HMY’s Outlook

Harmony Gold expects to produce 1.4-1.5 million oz of gold in fiscal 2026.

The company’s capital expenditure guidance reflects the higher spending required for both sustaining and major capital projects. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 are projected to increase to $699 million as a result of HMY’s investment in high-quality ounces and driving long-term growth across its portfolio.

HMY Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold have surged 38.7% in the past year against the 59.3% growth in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HMY’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

HMY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle MinesLimited AEM, The Mosaic Company MOS and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. AEM and MOS currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.94 per share, implying a 64.07% year-over-year surge. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.03%. AEM’s shares have gained 79.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in the rest. Its shares have soared 20.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’shares have gained 67% in the past year.

