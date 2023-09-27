News & Insights

Commodities

H&M's September sales fall, Q3 profit up slightly more than expected

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

September 27, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

Adds detail from paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST said on Wednesday sales slumped in September as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit boosted by cost cuts.

Operating profit in the June-August period, the Swedish group's third quarter, was 4.74 billion crowns ($430.7 million) against a year-earlier 902 million. Analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast a 4.72 billion crown profit.

"The cost and efficiency programme is proceeding at full speed and will continue to have an effect in the coming quarters," H&M said in a statement. "Our goal of an operating margin of 10% during 2024 remains."

H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex ITX.MC, said it expected September sales to be down 10% year-on-year measured in local currencies, after they were unchanged in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.