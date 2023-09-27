H&M's September sales fall, Q3 profit up slightly more than expected

Adds detail from paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST said on Wednesday sales slumped in September as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit boosted by cost cuts.

Operating profit in the June-August period, the Swedish group's third quarter, was 4.74 billion crowns ($430.7 million) against a year-earlier 902 million. Analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast a 4.72 billion crown profit.

"The cost and efficiency programme is proceeding at full speed and will continue to have an effect in the coming quarters," H&M said in a statement. "Our goal of an operating margin of 10% during 2024 remains."

H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex ITX.MC, said it expected September sales to be down 10% year-on-year measured in local currencies, after they were unchanged in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.