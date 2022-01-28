Commodities

H&M's September-November profit rises more than expected as sales recover

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sweden's H&M reported on Friday a bigger profit rise than expected for the September-November period on the back of well-received collections and cost control.

Adds detail, quote

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M HMb.ST reported on Friday a bigger profit rise than expected for the September-November period on the back of well-received collections and cost control.

Pretax profit at the world's second-biggest fashion retailer grew to 6.00 billion crowns ($640.1 million) from a year-earlier 3.67 billion in the period, its fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 5.43 billion crown profit.

"The strong result for the quarter is mainly a result of well-received collections with more full-price sales, lower mark-downs and good cost control," the group said in a statement.

H&M proposed an ordinary dividend of 6.50 crowns per share to be paid in two instalments, and authorisation for a 3 billion share buy-back programme.

H&M said it aimed to double sales by 2030 while at the same time halve its carbon footprint, and that it aimed for profitability to exceed 10% over time.

"To achieve the ambitious growth and climate goals, investments are being increased. For 2022 capex is expected to amount to around 10 billion crowns," it said.

($1 = 9.3736 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular