H&M's September-November profit rises more than expected

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Sweden's H&M reported on Friday a bigger pretax profit than expected for the September-November period, its fiscal fourth quarter.

Pretax profit at the world's second-biggest fashion retailer grew to 6.00 billion crowns ($640.1 million) from a year-earlier 3.67 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 5.43 billion crown profit.

($1 = 9.3736 Swedish crowns)

