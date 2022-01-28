H&M's September-November profit rises more than expected

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M HMb.ST reported on Friday a bigger pretax profit than expected for the September-November period, its fiscal fourth quarter.

Pretax profit at the world's second-biggest fashion retailer grew to 6.00 billion crowns ($640.1 million) from a year-earlier 3.67 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 5.43 billion crown profit.

($1 = 9.3736 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.