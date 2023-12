STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST reported on Friday a slightly bigger-than-expected 4% drop in September-November sales measured in local currencies.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a 3% fall year on year.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

