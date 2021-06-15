Commodities

H&M's March-May sales surge as pandemic restrictions ease

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Sales at Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, jumped in the three months through May as effects of the pandemic eased.

Q2 local-currency sales up 75% yr/yr

June 1-13 local-currency sales up 35% yr/yr

Says recovery continues on vaccines, eased restrictions

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Sales at Sweden's H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, jumped in the three months through May as effects of the pandemic eased.

It said on Monday net sales grew 62% in the period, its fiscal second quarter, from a year earlier, or 75% measured in local currencies, to 46.5 billion crowns ($5.59 billion).

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast net sales growth of 66%.

"As more people are vaccinated a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group’s strong

recovery continues," H&M said in a statement.

"Online sales have continued to develop very well, even as the stores have opened. This shows that customers appreciate the collections and being able to shop via their preferred channel."

H&M said sales in June 1-13 were up 35% in local currencies.

($1 = 8.3244 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74))

