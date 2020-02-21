Markets
HMS Holdings Sees 2020 Revenue Above View

(RTTNews) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) said that it expects net income to be $76 million - $80 million, and total revenue of $705 million - $715 million for fiscal year 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $701.56 million for 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $17.3 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $0.38 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.27 per share, compared to adjusted EPS of $0.48 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included discrete tax benefits of $0.17 per share. Excluding the discrete tax benefits, adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.31 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $163.4 million, compared to total revenue of $155.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts expected revenues of $170.79 million.

