HMS Holdings Maintains FY20 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, cost containment solutions provider HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) unchanged revenue outlook for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project revenues in a range of $680 million to $690 million. It also still expects net income in the range of $66 million to $74 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.21 per share on revenues of $682.13 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

