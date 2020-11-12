HMS Holdings (HMSY) Climbs 7.4% Post In-Line Q3 Earnings

HMS Holdings Corp’s HMSY share price rallied 7.4% on Nov 6 following the release of third-quarter 2020 results.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 30 cents for third-quarter 2020, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line rose 20% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $165.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. However, the top line rose 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Q3 Segmental Analysis by Product

Payment Integrity (“PI”) revenues amounted to $38 million, up 2.6% year over year.



Population Health Management (“PHM”) revenues totaled $13.4 million in the quarter under review, down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues at the Coordination of Benefits (“COB”) segment amounted to $113.9 million in the third quarter, up 20.3% year over year. Organic COB revenues, excluding Accent, rose 9% to $103.1 million.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit came in at $53.4 million, up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 32.3% of net revenues, up 149 basis points (bps) year over year.

Operating costs came in at $26.2 million, down 7.1%.

Operating profit in the third quarter was $27.2 million, up 59.4% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin was 16.5%, up 484 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update

The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $211 million, up from $193.1 million at the end of the second quarter.



Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the third quarter totaled $92.9 million, compared with $112.9 million a year ago.

2020 Guidance

The company has reaffirmed its 2020 guidance.



For 2020, the company reaffirmed revenue guidance at $680-$690 million, indicating growth of 10.5-12.1% from the year-ago figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $680.7 million.



Net income is still expected in the band of $66-$74 million. The range suggests a decline of 4.3% to an increase of 7.2% from the year-ago period.

Summing Up

HMS Holdings ended third-quarter 2020 on a weak note. The decline in PHM revenues during the quarter is concerning. Cut-throat competition in the U.S. medical cost-containment space remains a dampener. Nonetheless, despite the recent challenges, the company is well positioned to deliver value to clients, while its business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 remains positive.

However, the company witnessed revenue growth within its COB and PI segments during the quarter. A strong 2020 outlook also instills investor optimism in the stock. Moreover, the company witnessed expansion in both gross and operating margins in the quarter under review.

