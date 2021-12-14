HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) shareholders have earned a 49% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) share price is up 49% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 20% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 24% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year HMN Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 78%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 49% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about HMN Financial as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.24.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:HMNF Earnings Per Share Growth December 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that HMN Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. If you would like to research HMN Financial in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

