(HMC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Honda Motor (HMC) ending at $34.09, denoting a +0.83% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had lost 2% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.98% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.35% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Honda Motor in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.69, signifying a 13.75% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.12 billion, up 4.19% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.88 per share and a revenue of $134.63 billion, representing changes of +28.05% and +7.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Honda Motor. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% lower. Honda Motor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Honda Motor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.96, which means Honda Motor is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that HMC has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 106, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

