(HMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Honda Motor (HMC) standing at $32.27, reflecting a +1.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

The automaker's shares have seen a decrease of 4.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.63% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Honda Motor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.75%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $32.12 billion, showing a 4.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $134.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.05% and +7.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Honda Motor. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.77% downward. Currently, Honda Motor is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Honda Motor is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.51.

Meanwhile, HMC's PEG ratio is currently 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

