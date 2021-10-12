HMC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (Symbol: HMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.40, changing hands as low as $30.17 per share. Honda Motor Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HMC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.23 per share, with $33.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.23.

