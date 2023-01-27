HMC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (Symbol: HMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.52, changing hands as high as $24.64 per share. Honda Motor Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HMC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.435 per share, with $32.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.60.
