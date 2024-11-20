HMC Capital Unveils New DigiCo Infrastructure REIT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital has announced the offer of stapled securities for the DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, providing an attractive opportunity for investors interested in digital infrastructure. HMC Capital, known for its expertise in managing complex transactions and delivering strong returns, continues to expand its portfolio with this new offering. Investors might find this a compelling addition to their portfolios given the firm’s track record and substantial assets under management.

