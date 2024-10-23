HMC Capital Trading Halt Ahead of Major Announcement

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has initiated a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant acquisition and an equity raising through an institutional placement. This move has sparked interest among investors keen to understand the potential impact on the company’s stock value and future growth prospects. Trading is expected to resume by 28 October 2024, pending the announcement.

