HMC Capital to buy hospitals from Medical Properties Trust for $802 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 29, 2023 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager HMC Capital Ltd HMC.AXsaid on Thursday it will buy 11 private hospitals from U.S.-based Medical Properties Trust MPW.N for A$1.20 billion ($802.08 million).

The hospitals are currently managed by Healthscope, the second-largest private hospital operator in Australia.

HMC Capital, earlier known as Home Consortium, will raise A$320 million to fund the deal and plans to split the properties between its listed entity - Healthco Healthcare and Wellness REIT HCW.AX- and a newly created healthcare fund.

Medical Properties had acquired the 11 hospitals in Australia from Healthscope back in 2019 for $859 million, but leased them back to the private hospital operator to manage daily operations.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust is the second-largest non-governmental owner of hospitals in the world with properties across the U.S., UK, Switzerland, Germany and Australia, according to its website.

($1 = 1.4961 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

