HMC Capital to buy hospitals from Medical Properties Trust for $802 mln

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager HMC Capital Ltd HMC.AX on Thursday said it has signed agreements to acquire 11 private hospitals from U.S.-based Medical Properties Trust MPW.N for A$1.20 billion ($802.08 million).

The hospitals are currently managed by Healthscope, the second-largest private hospital operator in Australia.

($1 = 1.4961 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

