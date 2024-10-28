HMC Capital Reduces Stake in HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s substantial holder, HMC Capital Limited, has decreased its voting power from 13.55% to 12.01% following the sale of 32 million units. This reduction reflects a strategic shift in HMC’s investment approach, which may impact the market perception of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT. Investors should watch for any further changes in HMC’s holdings as it could affect the company’s stock dynamics.

