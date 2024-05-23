HMC Capital Plans New Share Issuance

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing the placement of over 4 million ordinary shares with an expected issue date set for July 1, 2024. The move is subject to approval by the ASX, which will determine if the shares can be quoted on a deferred settlement basis.

