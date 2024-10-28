HMC Capital Limited to Quote New Securities on ASX

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of 34,285,715 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), scheduled for October 30, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions and marks a significant milestone for the company in the financial markets.

