HMC Capital Limited Announces Trading Halt

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has requested a trading halt for its securities on the ASX, in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement regarding a significant acquisition and associated equity fundraising efforts. The halt will remain until the market is informed of the acquisition’s completion or until trading resumes on May 28, 2024. This move indicates a strategic development for HMC that could potentially impact its market position and investor interest.

