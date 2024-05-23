News & Insights

Stocks

HMC Capital Limited Announces Trading Halt

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has requested a trading halt for its securities on the ASX, in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement regarding a significant acquisition and associated equity fundraising efforts. The halt will remain until the market is informed of the acquisition’s completion or until trading resumes on May 28, 2024. This move indicates a strategic development for HMC that could potentially impact its market position and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.