HMC Capital Limited Announces New Share Issues

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced a new securities issue, comprising a placement and a securities purchase plan, to boost its capital. They plan to issue up to 4,615,385 ordinary shares under the securities purchase plan with an offer closing date of June 18, 2024, and an additional 15,384,616 shares in a separate placement, expected to be issued by May 30, 2024.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.