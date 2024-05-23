News & Insights

Stocks

HMC Capital Limited Announces New Share Issues

May 23, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced a new securities issue, comprising a placement and a securities purchase plan, to boost its capital. They plan to issue up to 4,615,385 ordinary shares under the securities purchase plan with an offer closing date of June 18, 2024, and an additional 15,384,616 shares in a separate placement, expected to be issued by May 30, 2024.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.