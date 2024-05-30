HMC Capital Launches New Share Purchase Plan

News & Insights

May 30, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has opened a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders to acquire new shares without brokerage costs, aiming to raise $30 million to fund the acquisition of Payton Capital Ltd, repay debt, and cover transaction costs. The offer, priced at $6.50 per share, follows a successful institutional placement raising $100 million and coincides with the company’s strategy to expand its fund management to over $20 billion. Shareholders from Australia and New Zealand can participate, with the SPP running until 18 June 2024.

