HMC Capital Issues New Employee Performance Rights

October 28, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the issuance of 62,327 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities, which will not be traded on ASX, were issued on October 24, 2024. This move highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees and fostering long-term growth.

