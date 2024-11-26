News & Insights

HMC Capital Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 10:39 pm EST

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing its strong governance and shareholder support. As a leading alternative asset manager with a diverse portfolio, HMC Capital continues to demonstrate its capacity for executing complex transactions, reinforcing its position in the financial market. The company manages over $17.5 billion, emphasizing its significant role in real estate, private equity, and more.

