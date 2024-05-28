News & Insights

HMC Capital Expands Shares Quotation on ASX

May 28, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced a new issuance of 15,384,616 fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the ASX under the code HMC, with the issue date set for May 30, 2024. This move, indicative of the company’s growth strategy, is expected to garner the interest of investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

