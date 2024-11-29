HMC Capital Expands with New Securities Issue

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the issuance of 85,032 unquoted ordinary fully paid securities as of November 28, 2024. This move signifies the company’s active engagement in expanding its financial operations and may attract the interest of investors looking for growth opportunities in the market.

